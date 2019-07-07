Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Holiday traffic delays are expected.
Holiday traffic delays are expected. Trevor Veale
News

Highway traffic changes you need to know over the holidays

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE good news for families travelling these school holidays is there will be a gap in roadwork on the Pacific Highway.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday 12 to 6am Monday 15 July due to the high traffic volumes expected for the Queensland school holidays.

From Monday there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and West Ballina to carry out line marking and paving work.

Motorists can expect traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie for asphalting. Motorists can expect short stoppages and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

There will also be two nights of work from Monday, further south on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and New Italy, for asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit between 6pm and 6am.

Next week, traffic on the Pacific Highway will be moved east onto a new section of road at Mororo, one lane in each direction.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

live traffic nsw northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    League commentator's match call ends with police arrest

    premium_icon League commentator's match call ends with police arrest

    Crime Police have arrested a veteran rugby league commentator mid-call during a Group 2 Rugby League match.

    Preschoolers put on a Bundjalung cultural concert

    Preschoolers put on a Bundjalung cultural concert

    News To celebrate NAIDOC week, family, friends got a special show

    YARN BOMB: Nifty idea keeps community warm

    premium_icon YARN BOMB: Nifty idea keeps community warm

    News A clever project provides everyone with something warm this winter

    OUR SAY: Let's work towards an inclusive Clarence

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Let's work towards an inclusive Clarence

    Opinion 'One response to hate is show compassion, confront the issue'