Highway travellers appreciate the service

COFFEE STOP: Sandy Munro, of Little Local Cafe at Ulmarra.
COFFEE STOP: Sandy Munro, of Little Local Cafe at Ulmarra.

EACH day, Sandy Munro opens her Little Local Cafe cart on the side of the highway at Ulmarra and watches the holiday traffic build.

"The mornings are reasonably quiet, but after 8am to 9am it starts slowly building,” she said.

With many Pacific Highway choke points being eradicated due to upgrade works, many shorter delays are being pushed further north up the coast, with delays from Ulmarra to Woodburn being reported over the previous week.

"It tends to flow fairly well though.

"It's not like Woodburn because I suppose people can just pull off the road,” Ms Munro said.

From her roadside vantage point, Ms Munro sees many crazy things on the short stretch of road.

"Just silly things, like people who have a B-double behind them slamming on their brakes to turn across the road, or people who cut into traffic,” she said.

Ms Munro serves hundreds of coffees to weary travellers each day, and says Ulmarra is known as a good stopping point for highway travellers.

"Between Coffs and Woodburn, there's nothing that's easy to get into,” she said. "People know there's coffee, fuel and food along the road here, so a lot will wander up and down, go down to the river, sit down and chill.”

For many customers, especially solo travellers, her coffee cart is almost regarded as an essential service.

"A lot of people come up and they're like, 'I need coffee, I need coffee', and quite a few times they'll just stop and have a chat, or sit down on the deck I have out the back and send messages and play games,” Ms Munro said.

"They're just hanging out for a rest.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
