Highway tunnel will close this week

The new Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened by local MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss at the Byron Bay tunnels on the Pacific Motorway. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway at the St Helena Tunnel for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

The north and southbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed between 7pm and 6am on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted onto the Hinterland Way, between the Byron Road interchange at Bangalow and the Ewingsdale Road interchange at Ewingsdale.

Motorists are advised to allow an additional five to ten minutes travel time for the diversion.

Routine maintenance of the St Helena Tunnel is carried out every three months and involves a range of measures, including inspecting the various operating and safety systems.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while this essential maintenance work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.