Highway upgrade at Halfway Creek making progress

Rachel Vercoe | 4th Dec 2016 5:30 AM
PROGRESS is being made on the Pacific Hwy on the Halfway Creek to Glenugie section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Traffic changes between Kungala Rd and Wells Crossing began last week with northbound lanes being used by traffic to allow construction on the southbound lanes.

The new section will connect three kilometres of road opened in September between Lemon Tree and Kungala Rds, travel across the new bridge at Halfway Creek and join the existing highway at Wells Crossing.

The local access road between Luthers Rd and the Pacific Hwy will open with signs in place to guide motorists on the local access road and temporary intersection.

Traffic arrangements will change as future work progresses.

Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place along the highway and affect travel times.

Motorists are asked to keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Topics:  arrawarra to glenugie upgrade glenugie pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

