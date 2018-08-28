HIGHWAY UPGRADE: CVC late but maybe not too late

ULMARRA Progress Association president Steve Pickering has welcomed Clarence Valley Council's move to support an upgrade to Eight Mile Lane despite being late to the party.

"The feedback from the meeting is that a lot of people put in requests to council over the past two to three years asking for this upgrade to go ahead, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears," Mr Pickering said.

"It's now five minutes to midnight, and council have taken up the challenge, so let's hope they fight really hard for us."

Mr Pickering said members of both Tyndale and Ulmarra progress associations were keen to see Eight Mile Lane become a B-double capable access road to the new Pacific Highway to positively impact their towns.

"We need it upgraded to improve the safety of our village and get trucks on the bypass instead of on our local residential streets," he said.

Mr Pickering added that the upgrade would also be the perfect opportunity to rename the soon to be old Pacific Highway to maximise tourism to the area.

"The naming of the highway is also an important consideration for our village and for Tyndale," he said.

Our progress associations "have decided that we would rather the name not be Gwydir Highway and would rather it be named Clarence River Way. We think it should go all the way from Grafton to Yamba."