Highway upgrade: Latest changes to Valley road conditions

MOTORISTS are advised night work will be carried out this week at two locations on the Pacific Hwy as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Concrete barriers will be moved and signs installed between Dunmar Lane and Range Rd at Halfway Creek between 6pm and 6am until April 20. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place.

Night work will also be carried out to install safety barriers and mark new lines at the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Tucabia-Tyndale Rd between 7pm and 7am until April 20.

Motorists will be moved to a new service road at Avenue Rd, Glenugie from April 22. The temporary road will help to minimise delays for road users for about 18 months during work to build the overpass at this intersection.

Traffic control will be in place on the highway at Mororo between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 April for work to stabilise the embankment on the side of the road.

Work will continue on access points between Broadwater and Woodburn also on Wednesday and Thursday. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

To reduce delays for road users travelling at the end of the school holidays most work will be suspended on the highway between April 21 and April 26 and, where possible, temporary road work speed limits along the route will be removed.

Signs will advise motorists of any changes to road conditions.

Motorists are thanked for their patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.