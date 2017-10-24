27°
Highway upgrade takes a step towards safety

OPENED: RMS CEO Ken Kanofski, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and Clarence Valley MP Chris Gulaptis.
OPENED: RMS CEO Ken Kanofski, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and Clarence Valley MP Chris Gulaptis. TREVOR VEALE
Keagan Elder
by

THE latest 10 kilometres of the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek upgrade to be opened, between the Arrawarra interchange and Range Road, adds to 493km of improved Pacific Highway.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said around 75 per cent of the Pacific Highway was now divided, with four lanes of traffic.

"This is one of Australia's most significant infrastructure projects in terms of changing lives and saving lives, and progress is continuing with a further 47 kilometres due to open over the next six months," Mr Chester said.

"The project will deliver increased productivity and reduce road trauma for decades to come."

Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan said these works brought huge economic, social, and travel benefits to locals and tourists driving through Northern New South Wales.

"After opening the 10km upgrade to motorists, finishing work will now be carried out at the Range Road interchange to allow the new southbound off ramp to be built in the shortest time," Mr Hogan said.

NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Member for Clarence open the 10km stretch of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Arrawarra and Dirty Creek on Tuesday, 24th October, 2017.
NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Member for Clarence open the 10km stretch of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Arrawarra and Dirty Creek on Tuesday, 24th October, 2017. Debbie Newton

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said further work will be carried out between Arrawarra interchange and Tasman St, Corindi, to finish medians and new local intersections, which is expected to take around four weeks, weather permitting.

Mr Gulaptis said motorists travelling to Corindi Beach and surrounding areas will be directed to use the Arrawarra interchange as a temporary arrangement for two weeks. Temporary changed traffic conditions will be in place while work is carried out. There will be one lane in each direction.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade is expected to be finished by 2020.

The 10 kilometre Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek upgrade to the Pacific Highway was opened on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
The 10 kilometre Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek upgrade to the Pacific Highway was opened on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Trevor Veale

