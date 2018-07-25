HIGHWAY: What's in a name?

Tyndale residents gather to spread the word for a public meeting about a plan to change the name of the old Pacific Highway.

RESIDENTS living along the Pacific Highway are concerned they are not being involved in the consultation process for its possible renaming when it is bypassed.

The Grafton bypass is expected to open in 2020 as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade, diverting through traffic away from a 53km stretch of current highway between Glenugie and Maclean.

There have been several suggestions to rename parts of the highway, including a continuation of the Gwydir Highway from South Grafton to Maclean.

Anne Lloyd, from the Tyndale Progress Association, said residents at Tyndale and nearby villages had to this point been kept in the dark about any plans to rename the road.

"We've had round table discussions with RMS about all sorts of issues but never ever has this been mentioned,” Mrs Lloyd said.

She said residents should be involved in the consultation process because a name change would have a direct impact on their lives.

"It means a change of address,” Mrs Lloyd said. "A lot of these people are farmers and older people who would be very distressed if they had to change their address.

"It's an inconvenience and could cause confusion.

"I think it should be kept Pacific Highway or renamed something totally different for tourism purposes. Clarence River Way, for example, would appeal to caravanners who might turn off to explore.

"Everyone else might be quite happy to have it changed, and that's okay too. But what really upsets me is how RMS has gone about it.”

The RMS will hold a community meeting at the Brushgrove Hall from 6pm on Monday for residents and businesses who could be directly affected by a name change.

"We will meet with members of the Tyndale Progress Association on July 30 to discuss this and other matters. We will consider feedback before making a final decision,” an RMS spokesperson said.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay voiced his support for the highway to remain in state hands when he addressed the Grafton: Bypass and Beyond community meeting last week.

He proffered the idea that a continuation of the Gwydir Highway to Maclean as well as the Summerland Way to Glenugie would create a potentially beneficial crossroads at South Grafton.

A spokesman said council was involved in discussions about who will be responsible for what at the end of the construction, but RMS was in full control of the project.

The possibility of the road remaining in state hands added to Mrs Lloyd's uneasiness.

"We would prefer it not to be a highway, but know we're up against council who don't want it to be a local road,” she said.

"Tyndale has a rest area with no public toilet. We have correspondence from RMS stating they have a public toilet at Ferry Park as well as at Ulmarra, and therefore Tyndale doesn't need one.

"This causes us in Tyndale a great deal of heartache.”