Highway work to close two highway on ramps

The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade.

ASPHALTING work will close two interchanges for night’s during the next week as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.



The southbound on ramp at the Yamba interchange will be closed on Monday 7 September between 6pm and 6am and Sunday September 13 between 7am and 6pm to carry out asphalting, weather permitting.

Access to the highway for southbound light vehicles will be via the Maclean interchange. Heavy vehicles will detour via the original Harwood Bridge, Chatsworth Road south overpass bridge and at Serpentine Channel North Bank Road at Chatsworth Island.

The southbound on ramp of the Iluka interchange will be closed on Wednesday between 6pm and 6am to carry out asphalting and line marking, weather permitting.

Motorists travelling south from Iluka Road will access the Pacific Highway via temporary detour using the old Mororo bridge, Wuyman Way, Chatsworth Road north overpass bridge and Carrolls Lane.

In further work, from Monday, there will be five nights and seven days of work on the Pacific Highway between Farlows Flat and Mororo to carry out asphalting and install safety rails on culverts. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times between 6pm and 6am and 6am and 6pm.

January 2020: Aerial view of Iluka interchange looking north

There will be up to seven days of work from Monday on the Pacific Highway at the Maclean interchange, to carry out line marking, maintenance work and work in the road median. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to seven days of work on McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad, Shark Creek Road at Shark Creek and Cameron Street at Townsend to carry out asphalt work and earthwork. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control, a reduced speed limit and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Friday, there will be two nights of work to carry out asphalting on Ulgundahi View, approaching the original Harwood Bridge. Motorists can expect traffic control and lane closures between 6pm and 6am.

Traffic control will be in place from Monday on Bensons Lane at Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to allow heavy vehicles to access site. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.