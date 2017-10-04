Highway work to make road safer

TRAVELLING on the Gwydir Highway is about to get much safer with work planned for an upgrade next week.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the work near Ramornie Station Road will include resurfacing the highway and building wider lanes and road shoulders.

"This work will improve safety for the many people who use the Gwydir Highway every day and provide a stronger road, which will help to reduce ongoing maintenance costs,” they said.

"The $2.4 million work is being delivered as part of the NSW Government's $1.5 billion annual maintenance program which aims to improve the state's road network.”

Work will be carried out from Thursday, October 12 between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and some weekends and is expected to be complete in late March 2018, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists, traffic will be reduced to one lane, a reduced 40 km/h speed limit and signs will be in place during work hours.

"Outside of work hours, both lanes will be re-opened when possible and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place due to the exposed gravel surface,” the spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised delays of up to 10 minutes are expected while work takes place and said residential access in the project area will be maintained.

Up to date information about the changed traffic conditions will be displayed on electronic messaging signs along the highway.