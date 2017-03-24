27°
Highway works step up, bridge contracts awarded

Jarrard Potter | 24th Mar 2017 12:42 PM Updated: 12:43 PM
MEN AT WORK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Page MP Kevin Hogan and RMS Pacific Hwy GM Bob Higgins discuss the highway upgrade at Shark Creek Bridge
MEN AT WORK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Page MP Kevin Hogan and RMS Pacific Hwy GM Bob Higgins discuss the highway upgrade at Shark Creek Bridge Jarrard Potter

ANOTHER piece of the Pacific Hwy upgrade puzzle has fallen into place after tender for precast bridge elements and concrete supply for the Woolgoolga to Ballina section was announced.

As part of the upgrade 170 bridges will be built, with Lendlease Engineering Pty Ltd to supply more than 2700 headstocks, planks and abutments to the project, CPB Contractors Pty Ltd to provide about 800 Super T girders and Boral Resources Pty Ltd to provide about 60,000 cubic metres of concrete.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the Pacific Hwy work had a life of its own and was pleased to see the amount of progress that has been made.

"The three contractors who have been awarded this work is evidence of the professionalism that we're seeing in road projects today," he said.

"This is a wonderful project that's going to deliver thousands of jobs, and hundreds of those jobs will be local so it's a real boost to the economy and it's a boost for local jobs and of course will save lives at the end of the day."

Roads and Maritime Services Pacific Highway general manager Bob Higgins said the announcement was part of their procurement process as part of the $4.36 billion project.

"Now we have these supply agreements to supply all the units for the highways and they're actually going to be coming from local plants," he said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said manufacturing of the bridge components would start almost immediately, ensuring ongoing employment for workers at existing facilities in Macksville and Coffs Harbour.

"We will see more than 100 bridges built between Woolgoolga and Ballina, including major bridges crossing the Clarence and Richmond rivers," Mr Hogan said.

"A significant proportion of contracts for works on the Pacific Highway are being awarded to north coast businesses, providing sub-contracting and supply opportunities for locals and flow through benefits to the local accommodation and hospitality industry."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bridge pacific highway pacific highway upgrade woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

