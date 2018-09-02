Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mt Tibrogargan Photo: Brett Wortman
Mt Tibrogargan Photo: Brett Wortman Brett Wortman

Buy Now
Breaking

Hiker killed in Sunshine Coast mountain fall

2nd Sep 2018 6:47 AM

A MAN was killed in a fall on a Sunshine Coast mountain which he was climbing with a female companion overnight.

Emergency services were late last night conducting a recovery operation for the hiker, who died in an accident on Mount Tibrogargan, near Beerburrum.

Paramedics responded to the incident about 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the incident to help ground crews locate the accident scene before paramedics climbed to the victim.

The woman, who was with the man at the time of the fall, alerted the authorities and was later taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police have not released details about the man.

Authorities also did not reveal exactly where on the mountain the man fell.

accident beerburrum emergency services fall glass house mountains mount tibrogargan
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hogan won't jump ship

    premium_icon Hogan won't jump ship

    Politics 'We have to end the cancer that is the flow of money from massive corporations vested interests into the ALP, the Liberals and LNP.'

    VIDEO: Clarence kids embracing their cultural identity

    premium_icon VIDEO: Clarence kids embracing their cultural identity

    News Children learn Bundjalung culture in preschool program

    Generous university offer inspired by 10 grand children

    premium_icon Generous university offer inspired by 10 grand children

    News Grand children one motive for generous university centre offer

    Mossy, DJs, heavy metal, album launches + more this weekend

    Mossy, DJs, heavy metal, album launches + more this weekend

    Entertainment Get out and enjoy the eclectic mix on offer in the Clarence

    Local Partners