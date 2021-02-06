Hilarious celeb bonanza in Super Bowl adverts

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have taken on a 1990s banger in one of the star-filled Super Bowl commercials, which feature some huge names this year.

One of the most anticipated parts of the Super Bowl, aside from the Halftime Show, are the hilarious commercials.

This year, the Super Bowl 2021 commercials will feature some of the most iconic celebrities, including John Travolta, Cardi B, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and many more, The Sun reports.

Here are the best Super Bowl 2021 commercials … so far.

John and Ella Travolta show off their moves in the Miracle-Gro advert. Picture: YouTube

John and Ella Travolta, Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker from The Office, and Carl Weathers from Happy Gilmore

Scotts & Miracle-Gro employed the help of four big celebrities to promote their lawn care products.

In the commercial, which talks about how Americans spent a lot of time in the backyards due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns, Martha is spotted growing tomatoes and Carl is practising his golf swing.

Unfortunately, Carl's ball hit Leslie who is busy grilling while John and Ella practice their dance moves for TikTok.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy

Mila and Ashton show off their singing skills as they perform their own rendition of It Wasn't Me by Shaggy, with the rapper chiming in.

For this Cheetos' commercial, Mila steals Ashton's Cheetos and despite being caught red-handed (literally), she denies and says "it wasn't me."

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton gave her famous 9 to 5 song an update to help promote Squarespace, a website-building platform.

Her song is now called 5 to 9, to promote working on your side-hustle.

Though she's not the main star of the commercial, she does appear on a magazine cover, who winks at the actors.

John Cena

John Cena helps Mountain Dew promote its latest sweepstakes as he informs those at home that if they can count how many times the brand shows their new Major Melon flavour, they could win one million dollars.

Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, and Awkwafina

In this General Motors commercial, Will, Kenan, and Awkwafina join forces to promote their latest electric cars, which will be coming out in 2025.

The trio travels all the way to Norway - or tries to as Will lands in Sweden and Kenan and Awkwafina end up in Finland.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas joins forces with Dexcom to help promote the latest way to monitor blood sugar levels.

Nick, who has always been very open about his battle with diabetes, even gives fans a preview of what he would look like as an old man.

Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, and Mindy Kaling

Matthew plays a cardboard version of himself, who talks about how he no longer feels like himself before he climbs into a Doritos' vending machine and goes back to his regular self.

Mindy also joins him as they do an interview with Jimmy.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

The legendary quarterback calls his good buddy, and former teammate, Rob to ask him what his next career move should be. However, thanks to a "spotty network," Tom doesn't exactly get the full message and ends up signing a contract with not the New England Patriots, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael B. Jordan

Amazon hired The World's Sexiest Man Alive to become the human version of Alexa.

An Amazon engineer dreams of the perfect vessel for the new Alexa device.

For the rest of the commercial, the engineer brings Michael B. Jordan into her home as her latest Alexa.

The Creed actor proceeds to get drenched by the sprinkles before taking off his shirt during a dinner party and even joins the engineer in the tub.

The Super Bowl LV airs on Monday in our time zones with The Weeknd performing during the Half Time Show.

Here are the local times.

10am - Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania and ACT

9am - Queensland

9:30am - South Australia

8:30am - Northern Territory

7:30am - Western Australia

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Hilarious celeb bonanza in Super Bowl ads