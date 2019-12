He may bring them presents, but some kids are less than impressed taking photos with Santa.

Santa's coming to town but the kids are less than impressed, with some not-so-perfect Christmas pictures proving that not everyone's feeling the holiday spirit.

Decking the halls with these festive pics may prove difficult for some, while others are seeing the funny side.

From refusing to get anywhere near Santa, to twinning reactions, here are some of the best Santa photo fails.

Sometimes what you want for Christmas is just out of reach.

It’s the look of … fear. Picture: Jessica Casey

Bec Murphy: My boys from a few years ago. Riley was not a fan but Ethan was.

Brooke Linehan: My daughter today who was less than impressed with Santa!

Ashlee Cox: My two boys in 2014. Brodie (3) and Logan (10 months) weren't too happy to meet Santa that year. Santa looks like he had had enough for the season too.

Stephanie Reynolds: Poor Santa, he’s not that bad!

Melanie Blair: This is my son Josh , he didn’t want to get to close to Santa. Poor Santa had to lean over to get in the shot.

Sasha Demicoli: This is my poor baby’s first Santa photo! She did not like him one bit.

Penny Nicolouleas: This is my daughter Athena (right) and her bestie Indi-Rose clearly not enjoying Santa’s company. Santa doesn’t look very pleased either.

Sonta Fergus: Best we could get!

Monika Papaconstantinou: Alessandra didn't even want to look at Santa!

Rowena Reynolds: "Scarlett and poor Santa

Twin boys, twin reactions. Picture: Kristy Salopek

Not even Mum getting involved helped matters. Picture: Kristy Salopek.

At least the doll seems happy. Picture: Tiffany Kelly

One out of two ain’t bad. Picture: Aleesa Sinclair

No one’s enjoying this one. Picture: Emma Marino

Fiona Rooke: Where there’s a Mum, there’s a way.

