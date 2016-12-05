Hill leads DEX Premier League Team of the Week

Easts batsman Ben Hill during the CRCA match between Easts and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 13th February, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

CRCA CRICKET: In a new instalment to our weekly cricket coverage, The Daily Examiner sports journalist 'Moose' Elkerton will bring you his selection of the GDSC Premier League Team of the Week based on the performances of players each Saturday.

The inaugural team of the week for the 2016/17 season is captained by GDSC Easts leader Benny Hill who led from the front for his side with a dominant innings of 87 runs.

Hill is one of four Easts batsmen to make the list while Tucabia is well represented with three players after a strong showing with the ball at Ellem Oval.

Read on below to find out who makes the cut for this week's best of the best.

THE DAILY EXAMINER'S GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Nathan Ensbey - Harwood

The Harwood captain and opener has been in rarefied form with the bat this season and that form continued in a big way on the weekend as he got Harwood off to a great start against the Brothers' bowling attack despite overcast conditions at Harwood.

Harwood batsman Nathan Ensbey during the CRCA match between Harwood and Brothers at Harwood Oval on Saturday, 3rd December, 2016. Debrah Novak

On an afternoon ruled by intermittent rain which caused several stoppages, Ensbey never lost his concentration on his way to his third score above 50 from five innings this season to finish the day at 61 not out.

Ben Hill (c) - GDSC Easts

Promoted up the order into the opener's role for the Team of the Week, the GDSC Easts captain led from the front dismantling the Westlawn attack while also building a strong innings alongside his in-form juniors.

Hill's 87 runs were a catalyst to Easts heading on to post their biggest score since 1992 with a mammoth 367 at McKittrick Park.

Doug Harris - Harwood

The top order batsman brought his recent representative cricket form with the bat back to the Premier League for the first time this season as he played an aggressive foil to his captain Ensbey.

Harwood batsman Doug Harris during the CRCA match between Harwood and Brothers at Harwood Oval on Saturday, 3rd December, 2016. Debrah Novak

Harris (58) played with brash intent as he hit 11 boundaries on his way to his first half-century of the season for Harwood.

Jacob Ellis - GDSC Easts

When Jacob Ellis stepped to the crease a lot of the damage had already been done to the Westlawn bowling regiment, but that did not stop the teenager from going on the attack.

He saw out a tricky spell of bowling as he got accustomed to the hot conditions at McKittrick Park before unleashing on his way to 61 - his third fifty-plus score in a row (second in Premier League).

Easts batsman Jacob Ellis during the CRCA match between Tucabia and Easts at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 26th November, 2016. Debrah Novak

Andrew Latham - GDSC Easts

The club veteran rode the wave of momentum set up by his middle order hitters. Coming in with the score at 5-236, Latham was able to play his natural game while also watching over junior Jacob Ellis.

With Ellis showing good intent down the other end, Latham played a great foil character in their 96-run stand before cashing in with a few late runs to finish 43 not out.

Brenden Cotten - Coutts Crossing

As wickets tumbled for Coutts at Ellem Oval, Cotten stood tall with the stick in hand to score 26 - almost a quarter of the team's 110 total.

Cotten played with a straight bat as he held out one end against a red hot Tucabia pace attack that has a sniff of victory after day one.

Derek Woods (wk) - Tucabia-Copmanhurst

The experienced Tucabia gloveman knows his way around behind the stumps and his work with the gloves on has earned him the wicket-keeper spot in our team of the week.

With two catches and the stumping of Jesse Boffey (8) off the bowling of Billy Blanch, Woods was the pick of the keepers at the weekend.

Tucabia's wicket keeper Derek Woods and Brothers batsman Troy McLennan during the Clarence River Cricket Association second grade match between Brothers and Tucabia on at Small Park Ulmarra Saturday, 20th December, 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

Woods backed up his effort with the gloves with a determined 14 not out to remain at the crease overnight during the Tucabia run-chase.

Jackson Grieve - GDSC Easts

Grieve earned his way into the Team of the Week squad on the back of his impressive 66 with the bat against Westlawn, but his ability to bowl handy legspin has him taking over the side's all-rounder spot.

The Under 16s representative captain has been in quite some nick over the past few weeks and backed up his recent junior cricket ton with his maiden Premier League half-century.

Jackson Grieve batting for Clarence River in the Under-16 match against Nambucca-Bellingen at Ellem Oval in round two of North Coast Cricket Council's 2015/16 Junior Inter-District Competition. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Brad Chard - Tucabia-Copmanhurst

The fiery Tucabia captain was at his lightning fast best against a weakened Coutts Crossing batting line-up tearing through the top order with gusto.

In true seamer fashion Chard had two wickets caught behind and two bowled through the gate proving the willow was no match for his pace.

Chard finished with figures of 5 for 35 off 11 overs to raise the ball in what was surprisingly the GDSC Premier League leading wicket taker's first five wicket haul of the 2016/17 season.

Noah Green - Westlawn

Former Yamba junior Noah Green has been firing well since making the move up to the GDSC Premier League ranks for Westlawn.

The 16-year-old quick was the only shining light for the Westlawn side in a forgettable fielding display that saw them concede 367 runs.

Green toiled tirelessly with the ball in hand taking the valued wicket of Ben Hill to break a 187-run stand between Hill and Grieve on his way to his first senior level five-wicket-haul, finishing with figures of 5 for 55 off 14.4 overs.

Tyson Blackadder - Tucabia-Copmanhurst

The Tucabia young gun has been running around in Premier League for a couple of seasons now and he showed his growing experience with the ball against a luckless Coutts Crossing.

Blackadder snared 2 for 11 off 4.3 as Tucabia took apart the Coutts tail, rolling the batting side for 110.

Tucabia bowler Tyson Blackadder during the CRCA match between Tucabia and Coutts at Ellem Oval Grafton on Saturday, 3rd December, 2016. Debrah Novak