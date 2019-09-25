Menu
ACTION: One of many racers from the Grafton Hillclimb hits a corner at Mountainview Circuit in his two door coupe.
Motor Sports

Hillclimb to shake things up for last race of series

Mitchell Keenan
by
25th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
MOTORSPORTS: The Grafton Sporting Car Club Hillclimb series will reach a climax this weekend for the final round at the Mountainview Circuit over Saturday and Sunday.

The closing stages will boast a regular race day on Saturday before the Grafton Sporting Car Club shake things up for the final day of competition.

"On the Saturday we will have a normal round in the regular direction but on Sunday we will host an abnormal final round for the year in the wrong direction, backwards, but not driving in reverse,” event organiser Bruce Paul said.

"Crispy crumbed brain cells will be the order of the day on Sunday.”

The event will bring the racing series to a close and Paul encourages spectators of all sorts to come and enjoy the entertainment.

"It's great, entry for spectators is free so come along and enjoy breakfast and lunch at the canteen which has fresh, hot, cooked on the spot,” he said.

The race is not far out of Grafton and Paul is expecting to see a sizeable number of people make the trip.

"Mountainview Circuit is a few kilometres down Clarence Way from Trenayr towards Copmanhurst, I think we'll get a good crowd for it,” he said.

