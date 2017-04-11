26°
News

Hills of Eatonsville resonate with the sounds of Canada

Lesley Apps
| 11th Apr 2017 3:01 PM
Canadian trio The East Pointers had the crowd up and dancing the boards of the Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.
Canadian trio The East Pointers had the crowd up and dancing the boards of the Eatonsville Hall on Friday night. Lesley Apps

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE hills of Eatonsville came alive with the sounds of banjo and fiddle as the Canadian three-piece The East Pointers graced the village hall with their presence on Friday night.

The colourful trio brought their Prince Edward Island musical pedigree to around 80 fans, their instrumental skills steeped in the tradition of several family generations, delivered with the refreshing vibrancy you would expect from Gen Y performers.

Photos
View Gallery

Banjo player Coady Chaisson said it was always nice to bring their style of music to rural areas.

"These gigs are real community events," Chaisson said. "Everyone who comes along knows one another. It's a usually a tight knit scene and we are doing lot of smaller towns on this run of shows. We grew up playing small halls in Canada so it's nice to put them to use and keep these buildings alive."

Supporting The East Pointers was their friend and frequent festival colleague Tullara Connors. The Clarence's own rising star slayed the crowd with her ferocious guitar skill and original music delivered in her relaxed signature style.

Opening the evening were newcomers Velour, a vocal quartet featuring four women from the AcaPelican group which encourages original acapella music.

No Caption
No Caption
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  banjo canada eatonsville hall live music violin

No charge a shock for lawyer after Coffs Hotel scuffle

No charge a shock for lawyer after Coffs Hotel scuffle

CRIMINAL lawyer Todd Ritchie criticised police who decided not to charge a security guard following a violent scuffle outside of the Coffs Hotel.

Raw talent, sheer power gets Harnova the win

PURE SPEED: Neil Godbolt trained Harnova streaks down the straight to claim the De Rigueur 2YO Handicap.

Goldbolt looks ahead to July Carnival for two-year-old ace

Hills of Eatonsville resonate with the sounds of Canada

Canadian trio The East Pointers had the crowd up and dancing the boards of the Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

Colourful trio brings historic hall to life

Kids enjoy educational tales at Yarrawarra

Gumbaynggir man Uncle Milton leads students on bush tucker tour

Local Partners

Holiday beach patrols kick off

Swimmer urged to take care and listen to the advice of Lifeguards when swimming these school holidays.

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Easter egg hunt on Good Friday for the kids

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello is holding an Easter egg hunt for kids in multiple places in the Clarence Valley.

Easter Bunny to visit the Clarence Valley

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Hills of Eatonsville resonate with the sounds of Canada

"WE GREW up playing small halls in Canada so it's nice to put them to use and keep these buildings alive."

Grafton at first sight: Reality TV star takes the mic

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm on Sunday March 26* Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton pictured during their vow renewal ceremony on Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Infamous Married At First Sight groom calling the shots trackside

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

Coastal Living Plus Attractive Income

1 BENT STREET, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 3 Expressions of...

This unique and extensive home is right in the heart of Yamba and allows you to live a few minutes walk to the commercial centre, specialty stores and several...

Wooloweyah Charm

100 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 3 3 1 $525,000

Full of character and charm, this well planned Wooloweyah home offers the ideal opportunity for those looking for a family home or investment. With high feature...

Relocating Owner Says Sell Now

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $447,500

Beautifully presented and in a prime location neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three year...

Privacy &amp; Rural Views

4 Esk Lane, Ashby 2463

House 4 1 1 $320,000

If you like your space and privacy then you will love this one! Located within the very desirable and tightly held village of Ashby on a quiet no-thru lane...

2.3 acres Plus New Shed!

Ashby 2463

Residential Land 0 0 2 $169,000 Present...

- Privately positioned at end of cul-de-sac - DA approved plans for cottage - New 9m x 6m colorbond shed with awning and water tank connected. - Lush bush...

Rock Solid Investment

1/22 Waratah Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Whether it's a low maintenance investment property or you are looking to downsize and enjoy a more relaxed and easy lifestyle, your search ends here. This solid...

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

Retire to the centre of town

6/17a Beach Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $339,000

If you want to be handy to everything you need, then this unit is the one for you. Very attractive and private unit with the convenience of being walking distance...

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

1/33 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

Duplex 3 1 2 $355,000

Here is your opportunity to purchase a property in a price range where good opportunities are seldom found. located just a short walk across the street to the park...

Charm and Character

115 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $369,000

This spacious character filled charmer is so much bigger than it looks and radiates warmth from the moment you walk in the door. Featuring polished timber floors...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!