Hills of Eatonsville resonate with the sounds of Canada

THE hills of Eatonsville came alive with the sounds of banjo and fiddle as the Canadian three-piece The East Pointers graced the village hall with their presence on Friday night.

The colourful trio brought their Prince Edward Island musical pedigree to around 80 fans, their instrumental skills steeped in the tradition of several family generations, delivered with the refreshing vibrancy you would expect from Gen Y performers.

Banjo player Coady Chaisson said it was always nice to bring their style of music to rural areas.

"These gigs are real community events," Chaisson said. "Everyone who comes along knows one another. It's a usually a tight knit scene and we are doing lot of smaller towns on this run of shows. We grew up playing small halls in Canada so it's nice to put them to use and keep these buildings alive."

Supporting The East Pointers was their friend and frequent festival colleague Tullara Connors. The Clarence's own rising star slayed the crowd with her ferocious guitar skill and original music delivered in her relaxed signature style.

Opening the evening were newcomers Velour, a vocal quartet featuring four women from the AcaPelican group which encourages original acapella music.