Cashless card will 'humiliate people and segregate them'

The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee today heard a number of submissions from individuals who spoke on the controversial card and what the potential rollout could mean for the electorate.

The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee today heard a number of submissions from individuals who spoke on the controversial card and what the potential rollout could mean for the electorate. FILE

HINKLER is one week away from hearing a Senate committee's recommendation regarding whether or not the Cashless Debit Card trial should or should not be expanded to a fourth trial site.

The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee today heard a number of submissions from individuals who spoke on the controversial card and what the potential rollout could mean for the electorate.

The updated bill expands the original Cashless Debit Card welfare arrangements to a fourth trial site in Australia - Hinkler - to run until June 30, 2020.

If passed, the bill will deliver the card to 6700 welfare recipients across the electorate - making up more than 54 per cent of the country's total participants.

Today's public hearing gave senators the opportunity to ask questions of people who made submissions in support or opposition of the card, which will ultimately help shape the committee's recommendation - the report for which is due August 14.

An amended version of the bill - the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Cashless Debit Card Trial Expansion) Bill 2018 - was reintroduced to Parliament in May. It was passed up by the House of Representatives on July 17.

The last time a public hearing regarding the cashless card was held, the committee recommended the legislation be passed, which led to the Senate amending the bill by removing Hinkler as a trial site but extending it to Kargoorlie, WA.

Mayor George Seymour.

Appearing by phone during the hearing, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour told senators the Fraser Coast Regional Council did not have a formal stance on the card.

Instead, he addressed the legislation on a personal note.

"My view is that this bill doesn't make a lot of sense for this (Fraser Coast) community," he said.

Mr Seymour said he did not understand how the Hinkler electorate had been chosen out of the entire country and said he did not see how the controversial card would reduce unemployment.

The mayor told the committee the card would take away people's autonomy and embarrass them.

"It will humiliate people in my community and segregate them," Mr Seymour said.

He compared the degree of division he feared the card would cultivate amongst individuals to his time growing up in apartheid South Africa.

"I don't understand why this is being brought to my community," he concluded.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce vice president Tim Sayre, on the other hand, brought his focus on how the card might affect businesses, instead of individuals.

Bundaberg Chamber of Council vice president Tim Sayre. Jim Alouat

He said the Cashless Debit Card would be beneficial for local Bundaberg businesses and would result in an "upswing in trade".

While Mr Sayre said his support for the card stemmed from his looking mainly at the business-side of things rather than its effect on individuals, he said the rollout would "encourage people currently on welfare payment to make better choices with their finances".

Based on his research of "both sides of the argument", Mr Sayre said businesses where the trial had already been rolled out had both benefited and faulted, although the latter, he claimed, were often due to "inappropriate business practices".

"It will only be beneficial for our community," he concluded.

The cashless card is already being trialled by 5700 people across Australia.

At least 800 people in South Australia are using the card after the trial was rolled out in the Ceduna region in 2016.

A further 1300 West Australian participants in the East Kimberley region were added to the trial in April 2016.

The most recent region to start a progressive roll-out of the cashless card was the Goldfields region (WA) almost three months ago.

With 3600 people entering the trial, Goldfields is the largest participant so far.