Hip-hop dancer helping next generation step by step

PASSION FOR DANCE: Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod adjudicator Pru Wilson gets ready for another session of dancing. Adam Hourigan

GOLD COAST dancer Pru Wilson thinks while it's a hard road, dance can take kids even from small towns all around the world.

And she wants to help them take the first steps.

Ms Wilson is in Maclean to adjudicate the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod and sees dancers from all over who could go places.

"I just love being able to give my feedback and help dancers that are coming up in the next generation to better themselves,” she said.

"I tell them to do whatever they enjoy. If this is their dream do whatever you have to do to pursue it.

"But the thing when you're young is that you can do it for fun, get confident and gain discipline. They may love it right now, but in three years time it might be something else and that's fine.”

Ms Wilson specialises in what she called contemporary fusion, mixing a hip-hop base with her contemporary technique training, last week performing in an architecture building at Bond University with no stage on site as part of the Bleach festival.

This month is all about adjudicating, as she moves from Maclean to Adelaide to continue helping the future dancers.

"I'm not going to lie, it's hard work,” she said. "But I've judged all over the world for different competitions, and dance takes me all over Australia,” she said.

"You can go anywhere as a dancer you want to.”

The eisteddfod has run at the Maclean Civic Hall since last Thursday, and finishes with scholarship lessons on Saturday.