Historic Lawrence bridge almost gone, but not forgotten

FAITHFUL REPLICA: Lawrence Historical Society vice-president Roz Jones, Lawrence Public School captain Aaron Sharrock, museum dog Cricket and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis look at a scale model of the old Sportsmans Creek Bridge. Adam Hourigan Photography

MODERN concrete may be replacing timber trusses at Lawrence, but a joint project between Roads and Maritime Services and Lawrence Historical Society will have the town's century-old bridge live on.

Every bolt, plank, and even the famous "Tidy Town" sign of the Sportmans Creek Bridge is recreated in the scale model by Russel French, which is on permanent loan to Lawrence Museum.

Society vice-president Roz Jones said the Sportsmans Creek Bridge had played a large part in the lives of the Lawrence community for many years, and many were sad to lose the existing bridge.

"We feel privileged to be chosen as custodians of this beautifully detailed model along with a graphic display of the history of the bridge which will accompany the model," Ms Jones said.

"We will continue to work with RMS and when the bridge is dismantled, hope to acquire some of the parts for a future display to show the engineering design of the 1911 bridge.

"I particularly thank David Andrews, Jodi Austin and Jecinta Sweeney for their assistance, not only with the arrangements for the model, but also for listening to us about the importance of including the history of the bridge and creating the display to accompany the model."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the bridge replica was the first of several which depicted the various timber truss crossings across the state.

"This replica is an initiative of Roads and Maritime Services and it will ensure the memory of the historic Sportsmans Creek Bridge lives on and help to educate future generations," Mr Gulaptis said.