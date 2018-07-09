Historic bridge set to come down

Stephen Otton snapped this picture of the old Sportsman Creek Bridge, saying it was an end of an era for the historic bridge.

SINCE the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge has been open to traffic on February 26, Roads and Maritime Services has been progressing works to allow for the removal of the existing timber bridge.

A RMS spokesperson said the bats living in the existing timber structure have been relocated and Roads and Maritime is now taking a closer look at how the bridge will be removed, with more detail investigations starting on site.

"The review of environmental factors (REF) was publically displayed in August 2016 and after a review of submissions and input from the Office of Environment and Heritage, it was determined in March last year to remove the existing bridge,” they said.

"It has always been considered necessary to remove the old bridge, but only if it could be done in a way that was safe and acceptable in environmental terms.”

The existing timber bridge has been closed to pedestrians and vehicle traffic since the opening of the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge earlier this year and will remain closed until it is removed in 2019.

Roads and Maritime is working closely with Clarence Valley Council to reopen the boat ramp as soon as possible and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Roads and Maritime will continue to work with council and keep the community informed about how and when the bridge will be removed and the boat ramp reopened.