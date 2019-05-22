Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT PROPERTY: The Lanes building in Skinner St, South Grafton, is on the market.
HOT PROPERTY: The Lanes building in Skinner St, South Grafton, is on the market.
Property

Historic building accepts unlikely payment

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd May 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY be a one-of-a-kind historic building, but the owner of the former Lanes building in South Grafton is open to a very modern way of purchasing it.

The building, which houses two commercial premises and two residential units, is on the market for $599,000 and selling agent Stephen Haines said the owner would accept cryptocurrency.

"It's a first for McKimms agency, and probably any agency in town,” Mr Haines said.

"He deals in cryptocurrency and he's quite open to accept it as payment if there was someone out there who wanted to do it.”

The building is rare in Grafton's landscape, being one of the only designed by Lismore architect F.J. Board.

Historical documents state it is architecturally significant for its well-proportioned, symmetrical facade and careful cement render bands and mouldings that have a strong art nouveau motif.

In a present-day context, the building is also a valuable prospect for investors.

"There's a net return of around 8.5per cent, which is right up there with the best of them at the moment,” MrHaines said.

"Skinner St has really come back in the last few years and I think if you go there any time these days it's quite a hive of activity.”

The residential spaces have been recently renovated and improved, and there are two old garages for the flats as well as space at the rear of the property.

Mr Haines said there had been interest from local and out-of-town investors, with many inspecting the property recently.

"There's a real energy here and it's perfect for anyone looking to invest in the southside,” he said.

cryptocurrencies mckimms agency property south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PARADISE LOST: Angourie surfer's dream flattened

    premium_icon PARADISE LOST: Angourie surfer's dream flattened

    News It may look like paradise, but the escape for these locals has been destroyed

    • 22nd May 2019 1:00 AM
    Are our councillors due for a payrise?

    premium_icon Are our councillors due for a payrise?

    Council News If a recommendation is passed, they won't be getting one

    • 22nd May 2019 1:00 AM
    Grafton U18 boys go for gold at NSW Hockey championships

    premium_icon Grafton U18 boys go for gold at NSW Hockey championships

    Hockey Division 2 team go undefeated through tournament on weekend

    • 22nd May 2019 12:00 AM
    Christchurch shooter hit with new charges

    Christchurch shooter hit with new charges

    Crime He already faces 51 charges of murder