SITE IS SAFE: Aboriginal elders from Baryulgil L-R: Linda Walker, Lana Mundine, Pauline Donnelly, Dorothy Daley & Heather Monaghan are all smiles with Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis
News

Historic burial grounds to be investigated with radar survey

4th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL cemetery near Tabulam, 2km east of the Clarence River and surrounded by the grazing land of Yulgilbar Station, is a place of special significance to the Baryulgil community.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis presented elders of the Baryulgil Local Aboriginal Land Council a grant of $62,178 to study the site's heritage.

"I am told this project seeks to understand the intangible values associated with the Baryulgil local cemetery and to identify the physical location of burials across the site in order to celebrate, share, document and connect the Baryulgil and broader community to their heritage," Mr Gulaptis said.

A ground-penetrating radar survey will be undertaken to gain a complete picture of the location and number of burials at Baryulgil community, and provide an opportunity for the elders to share their knowledge of the history of Baryulgil.

Mr Gulaptis said the project would empower the Baryulgil community to maintain the practice of connection to country through the care and identification of burial sites.

Baryulgil Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Scott Monaghan said it was pleasing to have the State Government recognise the importance of this location through the declaration of the Aboriginal Place and the Heritage Near Me funding.

