Tyre marks left as the Glenreagh cemetery was vandalised.
Crime

Historic cemetery damaged by hoons

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
GLENREAGH locals have been left outraged after tyre tracks left by a vehicle vandalised the village’s cemetery.

The hooning activity comes just a week after a P-plate driver lost control of his car on Prince Street, Grafton, crashing through a resident’s fence.

In Glenreagh, large tyre marks surround many of the gravestones on the historic site.

A local resident who contacted The Daily Examiner said the people who did the damage to the cemetery should be ashamed of themselves.

“They’re taking the risk that they could destroy people’s grave sites and actually just making the area look like s***,” they said.

“(Many of the people) who started Glenreagh are buried there and I find it very offensive.

The resident believed that the cemetery needed to be fenced and locked, with vehicles not allowed onto the site.

Meanwhile Coffs/Clarence police duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the driver of the vehicle in Grafton that crashed through a Prince Street fence has been dealt with.

“The driver attended the Grafton police station on February 27 and was interviewed by police,” he said.

“The driver was issued with an infringement notice for failing to supply particulars at the scene to the owner of the damaged property.”

It was alleged that the driver removed the license plates from the car that lost control, hitting a fence, and then becoming wedged in a drain last Tuesday.

According to local residents, the area is notorious for speeding and hoon behaviour, with one warning they feared someone would be killed if the practice continued.

A car that crashed into a fence and a stormwater drain after losing control on the dirt section of Prince Street, Grafton.
