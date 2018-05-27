Menu
Pictures of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.
Historic church destroyed in early morning fire

Adam Hourigan
by
27th May 2018 8:05 AM

A PIECE of Glenreagh's history was lost early this morning as St Pauls' Catholic Church was destroyed by fire.

Around 5am, fire services including local RFS and Fire Rescue NSW were called to the blaze, but found the church fully alight, and were unable to save the building.

Nearby resident Su Crocker-Salmon said she was woken at around 4.40am to cracking noises.

"I went out the back of my house to see a massive yellow/orange light," she said.

"About 40 metres fom our house, (it was) very scary as we could feel the heat."

Ms Crocker-Salmon said it was very sad the see the old building, built in 1931, burn like that, and said there would be a lot of sad people in the village.

The fire was the second in the village in the past 24 hours, with units from Fire Rescue Coffs Harbour called to a house fire on Timber Top Road at approximately 3pm on Saturday.

 

The remains of Glenreagh Catholic Church
A photo of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church before it was burnt down.
