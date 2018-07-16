Menu
Rubies' Karen Blanch fights to break free from a tackler during the Mid North Coast womens sevens clash between the Redmen Rubies and SCU Marlins at Rugby Park, South Grafton.
Rugby Union

Historic day for Redmen and Rubies

16th Jul 2018 12:30 AM

RUGBY UNION: On a historic day for the Grafton Redmen Rugby Club, the second grade side wrapped both hands around the Mid North Coast minor premiership, while the club's womens side, the Rubies, clinched its first ever win.

And the Redmen Rubies women's side recorded its first win as a side against Bowraville Goannas at Rugby Park.

It was a crowning moment for the Rubies side, with backline star Shellie Long showing her prowess in broken field play to score two tries as they secured a 24-10 bonus-point win in front of a healthy crowd.

For coach Gus Wilson, it was the culmination of four months of hard work that began with a come and try day at Rugby Park in April.

It was a tenacious effort from the Redmen who only had three players on the bench and captain Bridgett Mawhirt playing despite getting her jaw broken in their last match.

The second grade side finished with a 55-7 victory.

Grafton Daily Examiner

