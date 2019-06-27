Menu
Ash Miller from the Grafton Tigers/Northern Beaches side.
Historic first win for 'Blue Tigers'

TIM JARRETT
by
27th Jun 2019 12:18 AM
AFL: Richardson Park, Sawtell will be long remembered by the "Blue Tigers” after the team claimed their first victory at the venue.

The joint venture between Grafton Tigers and Northern Beaches women's AFL teams has gone from strength to strength and felt joy and relief at the first victory.

It was of no surprise the game against Sawtell Toormina Saints was a close one, with the fixture earlier in the season decided by just four points.

The side led by six at half time courtesy of goals from Alana Hanson and Kayla McIntosh, who kicked her first career goal, before a tight third quarter enabled the Tigers to extend their lead by two.

The final quarter had the Tigers nervous as the Saints managed three behinds and will probably rue their inability to capitalise against a tiring side.

The joint venture were elated as the final siren sounded and the team, the respective clubs and their supporters could celebrate the historic achievement as one.

The victory is as much the clubs' as it is the women, with the joint venture a product of hard work from both administrations.

The club now come back to Grafton to face the table- topping Coffs Harbour Breakers at Ellem Oval on Saturday at 11.50am.

