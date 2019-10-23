Menu
Southgate Community Hall caretaker Nita Childs has put up a display for the Jacaranda Festival.
Historic hall open for Jacaranda

Kathryn Lewis
23rd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
THE SOUTHGATE Community Hall will become a window to history for the Jacaranda Festival next week.

Caretaker of the hall Nita Childs said she traditionally partook in the open gardens for the festival but extreme drought conditions had made the usually beautiful gardens a little lacklustre, and she didn't want to disappoint Jacaranda visitors.

Ms Childs has decorated the hall in a style that harks back to the time it was erected in 1881.

The displays inside include historic coverage of the festival in The Daily Examiner, traditional outfits from the 1800s and even a few Children's artefacts including a three-wheeled bike and and a collection of dolls from the period.

"People love the open gardens but because of the drought this year, we felt we had to do something more," Ms Childs said.

The hall is just one stop on the See Park Shuttle, a five stop hop-on hop-off bus tour.

The hall will also be open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week. Gold coin donation on entry, or stay for afternoon or morning tea from 9-4pm, $5.

Check out every event on this Jacaranda Festival here

