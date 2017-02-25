Historic home 'Fairweather' up for action

ANOTHER historic home with a rich history is up for sale on Prince St.

Ray White Sales Agent Lewis Campbell said the Victorian era home is likely to sell for top dollar.

"The place was built in 1890 and the builder was Fairweather,” Mr Campbell said.

"We was also involved in building 170 Fitzroy St and he also built the Grafton Regional Gallery.

"Most houses (of this era) sell for $350,000 plus, we're expecting at least $450,000 plus to start with for Fairweather.”

Fairweather

Mr Campbell said houses like Fairweather don't come up for sale very often.

"They are fairly tightly held, the current owners have been there for 35 years, they decided to move on,” he said.

"The next door neighbour has been there for a while too.”

The Victorian era house has been renovated by the current owners with a few Federation era additions in the bathrooms.

The five bedroom, three bathroom home will be open for inspection today from 10.30 to 11.30am.

The auction will be held in mid-march.