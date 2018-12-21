Historic home of weather 'prophet' hits the market

Former Queensland observatory at Crohamhurts once home to legendary forecaster, Inigo Jones has hit the market with stunning hinterland views.

NESTLED in the hinterland and surrounded by rainforest is a piece of Queensland history which could be yours.

The former Queensland weather observatory, once owned by legendary meteorologist Inigo Jones, is on the market.

Located at Crohamhurst, the observatory is positioned on a 1.33ha hill-top property, surrounded by national park and was heritage listed in 2008.

Current owners Ross and Emma Tindal said without knowing the depths of the property's history, they were drawn to the "Queenslander lifestyle".

"We have had people who know the history well come and visit and share their stories from its earlier days," Ross said.

Inigo Jones in the small observatory where he would take weather observations. Queensland Heritage Council

Inigo left a lasting legacy on the meteorological industry and is well-known for recording the highest daily rainfall in Australia (907mm) at the Crohamhurst site in February 1893.

That record still stands.

He used the site for weather observations, solar and planetary recording and monitoring changes in the Earth's temperature through core pipes, which still remain at the property.

A keen gardener, he and his wife developed an English style garden complete with old roses and a holly hedge.

"His styles were definitely different to others forecasters and he picked the hill-top location strategically," Ross said.

"Visitors have even told us their stories about working here for Inigo and his methods."

The couple moved to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne in 2009.

After starting a young family, they were ready to let go of their sanctuary and be closer to schools for their children.

They renovated the generous home, being respectful to its charm, which was moved from Maryborough nearly 20 years ago and perched in front of the observatory.

The historical aspect fell close to their hearts as it allowed them to be a prolific part of the historical society.

With no direct neighbours, the serenity and private open spaces enabled for an exclusive haven.

Ross said the home would be perfect anybody willing to give the observatory some love.

"It's a gracious home, but the observatory is waiting for somebody to do something with it," he said.

"Somebody craving peace and quiet in a small community would be perfect."

FEATURES ABOUT THE OBSERVATORY:

The observatory building consists of three large rooms, and one small storage room.

Original benches are situated inside, also has a functioning toilet and hand basin.

Currently a registered not for profit to use in conjunction with the Crohamhurst Observatory and fully transferable.

Offers the next owners a brilliant project for redesigning, refurbishing and transforming it into your second hinterland sanctuary.

FEATURES ABOUT THE QUEENSLANDER:

4-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence on a 3.5 acre block.

Wrap around timber deck overlooking lush state forest.

Separate living and dining area with timber floors throughout.

Beautiful casement windows and French doors.

Recently painted - internal house walls, roof and cornice work.

Freshly painted back decking with new handrails.

Reverse cycle airconditioning recently added including peak smart monitoring.

Free-standing wardrobes included in the sale of the house.

Bright spacious kitchen with new appliances; electric oven, Fisher & Paykel dish drawer dishwasher, five-burner gas cook top.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Hot water service with temperature control.

Internet is NBN satellite, can be re-contracted to any NBN service.

Mobile phones - house has a Yaagi aerial signal booster for improved mobile reception.

Home phone line is installed to the house and shed.

Water tanks - five tanks totalling 100,000 litres including four poly tanks and one concrete tank in the ground.

Pumps - two supply pumps, one at the shed and one at the house.

Sewerage - two black water tanks (one at the observatory and one at the house).

One grey water tank (at house), sump pump installed 18 months ago.

Termite treatment done externally and self-managed on an organic and chemical free basis.

Insulation is in the roof, the walls are VJ.

For more information, click here.