Historic home up for auction in Grafton

HISTORY: 133 Fry St is set to go under the hammer this Saturday. SIMONHUGHESPHOTO@gmail.com

A PIECE of Grafton's history is set to go under the hammer this Saturday, with the city's oldest two-storey home at 133 Fry St up for auction.

Built in 1872 by well-known Grafton builder Alexander Fairweather, who also the Grafton Art Gallery's Prentice House.

The house was originally the first Methodist Parsonage in Grafton and predates all existing public buildings.

Ford and Dougherty sales agents Warren Bultitude and Mackenzie Harvison have been tasked with selling the property, and Ms Harvison said it was exciting to have a property with such historical significance up for auction.

"We're looking to see a unique buyer who loves the architecture and the history this house has to offer," she said.

"There's been a lot of people who have come and looked at the property, and it's been interesting for people to see something of this age, because there's not too many properties like it.

"It's not every day there's a property like this up for sale."

Ms Harvison said she hoped to see a strong crowd turn out to the auction on Saturday, which is set to begin at 10am.

With many original features remaining intact, the property is Gregorian in plan and appearance with an impressive entrance hall with soaring ceilings, ornate cornices and a magnificent cedar staircase.

The ground level includes two beautiful sitting rooms and a classic dining room all with stunning feature fireplaces. The first level includes three bedrooms, four fireplaces, an air conditioned formal lounge and a lovely verandah overlooks Fry Street and the statement garden at the front.