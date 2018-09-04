Historic homestead expansion starts near Warwick

It will take Glengallan Homestead caretaker, Terry Weier, about 12 months to restore the property's orchard.

IN A frost blown paddock at bottom of Glengallan Homestead there grows an ancient orange trumpet vine.

For the past 100 years it has clawed its gnarly tendrils around the decaying stumps of the long-forgotten fernery.

But the old vine is set for renewal.

It will become the latest attraction at the homestead after the Glengallan Trust secured money from the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Homestead caretaker Terry Weier said he'd spend the next twelve months hanging fences, clearing scrub grass and raising a footpath on the site of the old orchard.

"We've always been aware of it but we have some funding now so we can progress with the orchard extension," he said.

"We found the original fernery, they used to have ferneries as a bit of showcase, some homes had big glass houses, but this one never had glass."

"It did have a raised rock bed in the centre to display things."

RADF money will be matched by private donations to buy and plant early varieties of grapes, citrus and stone fruit as weather conditions improve.

The team hoped to find a well, described by former Glengallan Station owner Roy Smith, as situated south-east of the homestead building, suggesting it may have supplied water to the orchard and gardens.

"We're trying to re-create what was there," Mr Weier said.

"With all these things, as more funding becomes available, you can do more work."