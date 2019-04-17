Historic moment as the Valley gets its first traffic lights

CONCRETE DECISION: Work has started on the Clarence Valley's first traffic lights at the intersection of Pound and Clarence Sts as part of the new Grafton bridge build.

HISTORY is in the making as work began yesterday on the Clarence Valley's first ever set of traffic lights.

The lights will be installed at the intersection of Pound and Clarence St Grafton as part of the Grafton bridge project.

Also part of the project, two sets of pedestrian crossing lights will soon be seen in South Grafton, one on Iolanthe St and one on the Gwydir Highway between the Bent St roundabout and the railway line.

Member of the Summerland Way Progress Committee Ron Bell said the lights were a "fabulous” addition and "long overdue” for the town.

"We need some form of traffic control in the town,” he said.

"It is pleasing to see that it is progressing very well, it's looking pretty good. We await the grand opening.”

He said traffic lights might not be the "answer to everything” but were a necessary aspect of progress.

"I hope this is the first step of a number of traffic control signals in the town, it will benefit the traffic flow.

"People need to understand they are all sensor-controlled now so there is not necessarily the problem of sitting on a red light when there is no traffic.”

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the lights will help the community "move around town safely once the bridge is complete.

"The lights will stay dark until the opening of the new bridge, which remains on track for the end of the year,” the spokesperson said.

"When operational, the lights will greatly improve safety for pedestrians as well as for the 15,500 vehicles which are expected to use this intersection each day.”

The spokesperson said work on the new bridge across the Clarence River continues to progress, with the installation of the segments connecting the bridge piers well under way.

"The new Grafton bridge will transform the entry to Grafton and change the way motorists, pedestrians and cyclists move around the riverside city.”