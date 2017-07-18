Historic OddFellows Hall in Grafton up for auction

AGENT: Terry Deefholts inside the Oddfellows Hall in Grafton. The building is up for auction tonight.

IT MAY be Grafton's best real estate blank canvas.

A building created by one of Grafton's renowned architects in the 1800s, it could be a unique house, units, or even Grafton's newest commerical space.

And tonight, it goes under the hammer.

The OddFellows Hall in Bacon St, Grafton, will go up for auction and selling agent Terry Deefholts from Elders Grafton says that the potential is only limited by your imagination.

"There's so much character here in this building and I love seeing people's brain tick away as to what they can do with the space," he said.

"There are people interested in turning it into a house, museums, or organisations looking at it for commercial space."

Designed by Francis Schaeffer in 1892, the hall served as a meeting place for the Star of the East lodge of the Manchester Unity Independent Order of Oddfellows until it was put on the market first in 2014.

The hall is empty now, sitting on a double block with a 9x5m kitchen area and free-standing toilet block at the rear.

The hall has high vaulted ceilings, rendered exterior with walls up to 40cm in some sections.

"Strategically you could put a shower in, and live in the kitchen area while you renovated the hall," Mr Deefholts said.

And while there are heritage considerations for the future use of the building, including retaining the historic facade, there is a council-approved DA for four units on the site.

The auction will be held at the Elders Auction room upstairs at 70 Pound St.