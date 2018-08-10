Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

SINCE 1997 Jim Peoples has kept the South Grafton Post Office clock ticking.

Now, for the time being, Belinda James has been given the job of winding the clock.

Mr Peoples' journey with the clock began when he was asked by a friend to have a look at the clock when it was broken, as she was thinking of replacing it with an electric one.

"I said to her that's a bad mistake," he said.

"Anyway I repaired it, I have been winding it up ever since, 21 years.

"This is as good as the day it was made, it's a beautiful clock."

Ms James has been winding the clock since Mr Peoples had an operation on his foot.

Ms James winds the clock and changes the time if needed.

"As far as maintenance goes, I will do all that and keep it under good repair," Mr Peoples said.

Ms James, who was born in Grafton but moved away for a period of time said part of coming back into town was reconnecting with the community.

"I've known Jim since I was a young girl so I feel almost like it's part of coming home," she said.

She said Mr Peoples has been doing it for a long time and it was an honour to be given the privilege of doing it every week.

Mr Peoples described winding the clock as if he was cranking an old car.

He was taught the watchmaking trade from his brother, who was a jeweller and a watch maker.

The post office was built on Skinner St in the 1880s and it's thought the clock was built at the same time.

