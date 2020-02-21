Historic property hits the market for first time in four decades

THE 2020 real estate season if off to a flying start this year in the Clarence Valley with some very tightly-held properties already revealing themselves to the market.

The historic rural holding Somerleyton at Alumy Creek is such a property. It has just come onto the market for the first time in more than 40 years, the third time since settlement.

The much-loved homestead offers idyllic country living across its 44.5 hectare (110-acre) footprint, previously part of an 8000-acre squatter's run Somerleyton which was allocated as a returned soldier settler's holding in 1917 to Mr J Clark.

The Clark family ran a dairy which was continued by the present owners from 1979 to 1984. Since that time Somerleyton has been a backgrounder operation turning over 140 steers annually.

Historic rural property Somerleyton is being offered for sale for the first time in more than four decades.

The property boast some of the finest alluvial soil in the Valley but all of its infrastructure and more than half of the land is well above record flood level.

There is significant potential for production to be shifted to other agricultural or horticultural pursuits its owners citing the property's position meant it was always "last into the drought and first out".

To illustrate this the current herd of 74 cattle was maintained without handfeeding throughout the 2019 drought.

The homestead itself is set among extensive gardens and an orchard of more than 10 varieties of fruit and nut trees.

Former Grafton architect Tim Shellshear has overseen extensions and renovations during the current ownership.

A semi-detached fully self-contained flat offers potential for a home business, studio or guest-stay accommodation.

Out-buildings including a brick dairy, older timber dairy/stables and an old school playhouse ("weather shed") have potential for conversion to further advantage.

Somerleyton is right next door to the Alumy Creek reserve, with direct access to its eight acres of beautifully-maintained recreation space perfect for cricket, football, kite-flying, peaceful strolling and of course the annual Christmas carols.

And if you have school-age children the convenience of a bus pick up at the gate awaits.

The possibilities this beautiful farm presents are endless. Whether you are a serious primary producer or a family keen to explore self-sufficient living or just seeking to escape suburbia, Somerleyton opens up a world of opportunity for the canny purchaser.

For all inquiries on this property contact agent Patrick Allen from Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents on 0438 211 585.