Turf club pitch for race day honouring Cook arrival squashed

Adin Thompson wins Race 5 riding No Biting at the Mossman and Port Douglas Race Day at the Cairns Jockey Club, Cannon Park, Woree. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

Adin Thompson wins Race 5 riding No Biting at the Mossman and Port Douglas Race Day at the Cairns Jockey Club, Cannon Park, Woree. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

COOKTOWN Amateur Turf Club's bid to have a special race meeting in June next year to coincide with a festival commemorating the arrival of James Cook 250 years ago has been knocked back.

The Far North Queensland track hosts one race meeting a year, set for November 9 later this year for their annual Cup, and they were looking to switch their meeting in 2020 to cash in on the expected thousands of visitors to the town.

The move hit a brick wall after it could not convince a Far North club to give up their meeting or make a switch.

The Cooktown 2020 festival is set to run from June 17 until August 4 next year.

"The annual race dates calendar is a complex task that aims to support industry by providing suitable racing opportunities to more than 100 thoroughbred clubs across the state," a Racing Queensland spokesman said.

"While RQ will always explore scheduling requests made by our clubs, we must consider that any additional race meetings do not compromise existing commitments in the racing calendar or compromise the normal pattern of racing."

Queensland Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe (left) with the owner of race two winning horse We Found It at the Memorial Race Day in Home Hill on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

The once a year Cooktown meeting is one of the most popular on the north Queensland racing calendar with trainers, jockeys and horses travelling from around Queensland to attend.

"One of the racing clubs down south has got to forgo a race day so we can have one, but no one will give us one," said Cooktown Amateur Turf Club president Greg Whittaker.

"Without a swap we're only allowed our one a year in November."

Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe backed the bid on a tour of the site last year while discussing a potential spend given the track was on Racing Queensland's list for safety infrastructure funding.

"I can't set race dates but I can provide feedback to Racing Queensland," Hinchliffe said.

The Cooktown turf club committee recently received a $34,000 Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant to complete a kitchen upgrade and install solar power.

Tyzone winning at the Gold Coast. Picture: Trackside Photography.

Meanwhile, the "Tolga Tornado" Tyzone will step past this Saturday's $800,000 Doomben 10,000.

The former Roy Chillemi-trained and Cairns-owned gelding was nominated for the 1200m feature event in Brisbane this Saturday but will now look towards potentially running in the Group 3 BRC Sprint next Saturday afternoon over 1350m.