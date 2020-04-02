Historic riverfront home sells before auction

IF YOU’VE ever driven to Yamba and looked at one of the area’s historic houses sitting on the riverfront at Palmers Island, you’re not alone.

The property, known as Wynyabbie House sold for $900,000 last week, and Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said that many took the opportunity at early open houses to have a look.

“It was an interesting campaign,” he said. “We had a lot of people come and look who were curious to see what it was like inside after having driven past it — there was plenty of curiosity.

“But we also had some buyers who were genuinely interested and able to buy the property.”

The house, which was established in 1890, was due to go to auction on Saturday, February 29, but on the Friday previous some offers were received.

“One couple were the lucky ones,” Mr Kelly said. “And while it’s taken a while to get the paperwork due to the current situation, it was made official last week.”

Mr Kelly said the property was a genuine old home that presented well, with all its original character.

“It’s been really well kept internally,” he said. “All the timber floorboards, some of the original wallpaper is still there.

“With deepwater frontage into the channel which is where the jetty is, plus being right on the river you get two frontages.

“You get sweeping river views, the channel is nice and protected and a perfect spot to throw in a line, it’s a great little spot.”

Wynyabbie House at Palmers Island

Mr Kelly said the house, which has been used as both a residence, a bed and breakfast and a hairdressing salon recently was again intended to be used as a residence again.

“But they may look to use it as a bed and breakfast in the future so it can be enjoyed by the public again,” he said.

Mr Kelly said that recent changes to procedures, including the banning of auctions and open homes had changed the landscape, but said there was still movement in the market.

“It seems some property owners who had been considering selling may have decided to hang on for a while,” he said.

“But with that said, there’s the odd one or two coming on the market and they are still receiving offers.

“If there’s a genuine desire to sell it’s still possible.

“Business is a bit different to a week ago, but it still works.”