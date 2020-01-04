Menu
The historic Glenreagh railway yard with the since demolished water tower in the background.
Historic station could be relocated

TIM JARRETT

4th Jan 2020 12:30 AM
THE future of the 103-year-old Glenreagh railway station is a little closer to being decided.

The Glenreagh Rail and Station Preservation Society (GRASPS) is mulling over an offer from the Australian Rail Track Corporation to dismantle and relocate the building.

General executive, Interstate Network Peter Winder said ARTC would relocate the station to a safe area approximately 25 metres from the main line.

“To enable this option, ARTC would have to carefully take apart the existing station, making every effort to salvage some of its original state.”

He said the proximity of the station to the existing rail line meant any restoration work in its current position would be a safety risk.

GRASPS will soon meet to make a decision on the proposal after campaigning hard to have the station restored in its current position.

GRASPS member David Murray said while he would accept the station being pulled down “as a last resort”, he was sure it could be kept where it was.

He said “key people would walk away” if the station was dismantled and rebuilt elsewhere and they were “in the business of restoring the buildings” not recreating them.

“People committed to helping financially with the project if it stayed where it was,” he said.

While ARTC would not reveal whether this was the last opportunity for GRASPS, Mr Winder said “we believe it’s the best option given the circumstances”.

“An independent engineering report has deemed the existing station structure unstable,” he said

“ARTC has a commitment to the community and rail line users to ensure that safety is at the forefront of any option pursued.”

Despite their efforts, GRASPS have had a number of setbacks in their quest to gain control of the historic railway precinct including seeing the historic water tower pulled down and council rejecting a proposal to lease the site.

