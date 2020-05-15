Historical property data paints positive picture for Grafton

WITH uncertainty continuing to loom over the property market due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Grafton real estate agent has analysed sales data from the past 20 years to gain a better picture of how the market has responded to previously turbulent times.

McKimms Real Estate directors Angus McKimm and Adam Crawley looked over figures from the past two decades to find the Grafton real estate market has featured a strong rental scene, good returns and a usually subtle cycle of median price growth and decline, despite numerous challenges.

"Grafton is a market that doesn't boom and bust like Yamba or Gold Coast or Coffs Harbour," Mr McKimm said.

Median house prices and their respective change, year on year, in the 2460 postcode from 2001 to 2019.

Slow start to the decade

In the early 2000s Grafton was barely limping out of the recession packed 90s with slow sales and low price growth until the then Prime Minister, John Howard, created the First Home Buyers Scheme to stimulate the real estate market and soften the impact of his new GST tax platform.

"Sydney went crazy. We witnessed one of the most significant real estate booms in modern world history and Grafton went along with the rising tide," Mr McKimm said.

Grafton's median house price rose from $95,500 in the year 2000 to nearly $200,000 by 2005, an appreciation of 105 per cent. Most significantly transaction rates soared, and in postcode 2460 in 2001 there were 266 transactions over $5000 (houses, farms, units, vacant land). The next year in 2002 there were 411. There were even more the following year.

"The market was booming and times were good," Mr Crawley said.

"Of course, the Sydney property boom had an end date, and by 2005 the boom period was officially off. The Reserve Bank of Australia stepped on the brakes to avoid another inflationary scare and times shifted from rosy to worried in property."

As a result, transaction numbers in the 2460 postcode area fell by 28 per cent, and agents sold 100 fewer properties year on year.

While the number of transactions declined, Mr McKimm said there was little change in median house prices, and growth merely slowed from nearly 30 per cent year on year to a modest 5 per cent in 2005. From 2007 to 2012 postcode 2460s median price never stopped rising, weathering the storm of the Global Financial Crisis that devastated the real estate market for other regions.

The picket line at Grafton jail during the night and early dawn on Sunday morning moved to the jail fence when the prison vans arrived. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Jail closure hits hard

The one storm Grafton property couldn't handle though was the 2012 closure of the Grafton Correctional Centre.

"Almost everyone in our town knew someone who worked in or around Grafton's historic jail, but we thought the market would shrug off the closure," Mr Crawley said.

However that wasn't the case and for the first time in the century, Grafton's median price shrank, and in the year the closure was announced the median price of sales dropped nearly 10 per cent. By 2014 it had dropped 4 per cent again.

"These price drops lagged the decline in transactions, not preceded them," Mr Crawley said.

"In uncertain economic times Grafton real estate players simply stop transacting. Sellers hold off. Families put up with too small a house. Grandma decides not to sell the farm. Renters keep renting. Buyers keep quiet."

Infrastructure works a big win

The new Grafton bridge starts to take shape across the Clarence River.

Mr McKimm said the rebound in the property market came from 2015 when the NSW Government was dealing with a crime clamp down that saw prisoner numbers rise significantly.

The Grafton jail was reopened, and soon after announcements were made about plans for the construction of a new jail being built.

"These two pieces of local good news paired nicely with a new Grafton bridge and a huge new program to redirect the Pacific Highway," Mr McKimm said.

In recent years the reopening of the Grafton Correctional Centre, as well as the construction of the new 1700-bed Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia, second Grafton bridge and Pacific Highway upgrade, all helped to bring big short-term investment in town with promising long-term stimulus. Jobs, infrastructure, money.

"In 2015 and 2017 we saw double digit spikes in median price growth, 11 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, and our transaction numbers grew from 543 in 2014 to 778 in 2017," Mr McKimm said.

What's next for Grafton real estate?

Aerial view of the Clarence Correctional Centre after major works are complete. Photo: Simon Hughes.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in uncertainty in the Grafton property market, Mr McKimm and Mr Crawley said remained past patterns would repeat.

"People are less likely to make the decision to buy and sell while things are so uncertain," they said.

"Our previous studies showing a halving in sale numbers will probably normalise a little, but the amount of people buying and selling is quite possibly going to lower for a few quarters. Median prices might fall a little, might rise a little, but growth is quite likely to be subdued. If it falls back into negative territory we don't think it will fall far.

"Our new jail is Australia's largest - and its hundreds of staff will need a roof over their heads. If a significant number of buyers decide to stay in the rental market the returns on investment properties might actually rise.

"We have already noted that our in-house median rent price achieved over March and April was actually 11 per cent up on 2019. We leased double the amount of houses compared to last year."