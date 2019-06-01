'Historically' unstable banks site of proposed shipyard

POTENTIAL DANGER: Residents are already aware the river makes the banks unstable at this point on the island. They're worried a "cut-out” to allow the marine business to get ships in and out of the water will add to the instability.

POTENTIAL DANGER: Residents are already aware the river makes the banks unstable at this point on the island. They're worried a "cut-out” to allow the marine business to get ships in and out of the water will add to the instability. Tim Howard

PALMERS Island residents know only too well the riverbank where a boat-building yard, including facilities for getting boats in and out of the water, has been proposed is fraught with danger.

Residents Kay Cottee and Peter Sutton, whose property is on the riverbank to the north of the site where Yamba Welding and Engineering proposes to construct a shipbuilding yard, say the bank is historically unstable.

"The river is 30 feet deep straight off the bank," Mr Sutton said.

"Eight metres of our property is actually in the river and another property to the south of the development has about 21m in the river."

He said residents were worried the development would make instability worse.