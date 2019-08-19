HISTORY BOYS: Ghosts break records in Coffs Harbour

GOLDEN GHOSTS: Grafton's Danny Wicks after the grand final win over Coffs Harbour on Sunday along with the record breaking scoreboard.

GOLDEN GHOSTS: Grafton's Danny Wicks after the grand final win over Coffs Harbour on Sunday along with the record breaking scoreboard. Sam Flanagan

GROUP 2 GRAND FINAL: The Grafton Ghosts rewrote the record books on Sunday with a special performance, to beat the Coffs Harbour Comets 68-6 in the Group 2 grand final.

The highest recorded winning margin in a grand final prior to the Ghosts 62-point drubbing was in 2005, when the Macksville Sea Eagles beat the Orara Valley Axemen 60-22.

Ghosts club legend Joe Kinnane said he had never seen anything like it in his time at the club.

"It was a very special performance, it was outstanding from the boys out there. I had a look at some of the other high scoring games but I've never seen anything like that,” Kinnane said.

The win also gave Grafton their first away grand final victory in the long history of the club and president Gary Gillespie was happy to see the group achieve the feat.

"It had to happen, we had lost a couple but these fellas made their own history in winning the away final and it was a good thing to see,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie was quietly confident about his club's chances, but was well aware of the last fixture against that Comets that saw them come back from 22-points down to earn a home final.

"I thought there was a possibility of it happening, we had a quick start against them last time before they came back but it all came together perfectly for us on Sunday,” he said.

"There was a touch of brilliance from Danny (Wicks) and Clint (Greenshields) in changing the direction of attack which caught Coffs Harbour and Sawtell by surprise and we showed our versatility.”

Gillespie was thankful for the Ghosts faithfuls' support in Coffs Harbour and spoke of the family feel within the club.

"The support was great on Sunday. It's nice to see when you have a good local content of players with their family and friends there, it gives it a really nice feel,” he said.

Grafton have long been known as a strong club in bush footy but Gillespie believes the last 10 years have been some of the best.

"It's been an impressive decade for the Ghosts, I believe we've been second to none,” he said.

"We've had three Clayton's Cups, five premierships, four minor premierships in first grade and some reserves and under-18 premierships.”

"It's been a big time for the Ghosts and there's no reason why it should stop now.”