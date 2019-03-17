History comes back to Copmanhurst

Treasurer of Copmanhurst Hall Robert Fahey and former Copmanhurst Shire Councilllor Leone Roberts with one of the historic boards that will be donated back to the hall later this month.

Treasurer of Copmanhurst Hall Robert Fahey and former Copmanhurst Shire Councilllor Leone Roberts with one of the historic boards that will be donated back to the hall later this month. Adam Hourigan

98 YEARS of history will be returned to the village that gave its name later this month.

At a special presentation on March 30, Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons will present the honour boards from the now amalgamated Copmanhurst Shire Council, which will be hung in the Copmanhurst War Memorial Hall.

The boards, made of red cedar, contain the names of all the councillors who served over the 98 years of existence, as well as all the presidents, mayors and senior staff.

Former Copmanhurst councillor Leone Roberts, who served on council from September 1995 to February 2004 said she was pleased to see the boards come back to the town.

"The council took its name from the village, and it's fitting the boards are handed over the local community for posterity,” she said.

There will also be memorabilia from the council on the day, which will being at 1.30pm with the presentation at 2pm.

"The council won a number of awards for innovation over the years and we'll have information on thse on display,” Ms Roberts said.

On display for the first will be photos of two first World War soldiers who were killed in France, with the photos given by local Don Frame.

The Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum will be open from 2.30pm for those wishing to learn more of the local history.

An afternoon tea will be available for $5 for those attending.