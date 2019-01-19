History now on the market for first time in nearly 50 years

ON THE MARKET: An aerial shot of 55 Wooli St, Yamba, which is set to go under the hammer next month.

HISTORY is set to go under the hammer, when Yamba property 55 Wooli St goes on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years.

With the property bought in 1971 and home built in 1982, LJ Hooker Yamba principal Jordan Duckett said the sale was an emotional one for the family.

"It's been held in the family for nearly 50 years, first as a family home then as a holiday home, so there's a lot of memories there for them, however they've made the decision that now is the right time for them to list the property,” Mr Duckett said.

"The unique thing about 55 Wooli St is that there's very few blocks of this size in the town area and when anything does come up it proves to be very popular.”

With the property located on a large 614sq m block and zoned medium density, Mr Duckett said there was the potential of dual street access, and could be a family home, motel style accommodation or even a strata complex, subject to council approval.

"There has been a wide range of interest as it appeals to every demographic and every market,” Mr Duckett said.

"There's very few properties like this that have as many potential opportunities, and for that reason it's very popular.

"There really are a lot of opportunities with the zoning, any development can go up to three storeys high.

"Next door is a strata apartment building and on the other side is a motel - so that's an indication of the potential,” he said.

LJ Hooker Yamba will be hosting viewings on Friday and Sunday afternoons before the auction on February 15.

For more details phone Jordan Duckett on 0499571711.