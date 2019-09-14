History of an art form, retold: Surfing icon's new book Jarrard Potter Journalist Full Profile Login to follow

AFTER penning six books in the past, surfing icon Nat Young had no intention of writing a seventh.

That was until he was put out of action by a knee replacement operation.

Faced with eight weeks out of the water in recovery, Young soon found himself restless while at home at Angourie.

"I was laying around downstairs and my wife Ti and daughter Nava were bringing me coffee and trying to tell me they had a TV for me, and I didn't want any of that," he said.

"Then I realised, why don't I start writing again? So I said bring me my computer and I launched into it and got up to 80,000 words.

"I was having lunch with friend John Witzig who I worked with on my other books every couple of weeks and I asked him to read it and tell me if I had a book and he said I did."

Legendary surfer and author Nat Young. Contributed

It was Witzig who helped Young down the path of writing from an early age, giving him a diary before his first trip overseas when Young was 15.

"He said 'going to be real interesting to read it when you get back', and I filled the thing up," he said.

"I write all the time, still even now, I find it just a really nice exercise and I'm pretty disciplined when I do things.

"I believe the essence of the game is you've got to finish what you start."

Young dedicated the book to pioneering surfer Tom Blake, who coined the phrase "church of the open sky" and rejected the notion of surfing being sport, despite holding the first surfing competition in the USA.

Despite being a former world champion surfer, and four-time winner at Bells Beach, Young is a devout worshipper.

"I don't think surfing really qualifies as a sport because it's a lifestyle, an art form, and why should it be a competition?"

Church of the Open Sky delves into the world of surfing, how and why it becomes cult-like and the many characters involved from Miki Dora, George Greenough, Bob McTavish, Vinny Bryan and Bob Smith. "Young also speaks for the first (and he says last) time about what really happened between he and Midget Farrelly.

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: Midget Farrelly first, Nay Young second and Bob McTavish third, cover of Nat Young's new book, Church of the Open Sky, Dewey Weber and Nat Young in Malibu and Boby Brown and Nat Young looking over Greenmount during a trip up the coast of NSW and Queensland. Young family.

"I never really wanted to write about the whole problems with Farrelly but I also thought it was a cleansing thing for me, and at the end of the chapter I say don't ever ask me about it again because I don't intend to ever discuss it with anybody ever again.

"I believe there is an obligation to embrace our history, to tell the real story of where we came from and to explain the ways surfing can be appreciated as something wholly apart from a traditional sport."

EXCLUSIVE: Church of the Open Sky chapter extract

The following is an extract of the chapter "Bobby Brown, Platty, Evo and a train going west" from Nat Young's latest book, Church of the Open Sky:

BOBBY Brown lived on the south side of Sydney Harbour at Cronulla, and I was from Collaroy, on the north side.

He was a good friend of mine, although we didn't spend a lot of time together. In the old days, you had to drive for more than two hours, right through the heart of Sydney, to get from Collaroy to Cronulla.

Boby Brown and Nat Young looking over Greenmount during a trip up the coast of NSW and Queensland. Evans family

The first time I actually hung out with Bobby was in the parking lot of the Dee Why Hotel one Saturday afternoon in the early '60s. All our mob had been surfing in the morning at Long Reef. When the wind came up, we grabbed a pie and took off for the closest pub for the afternoon piss-up. I did not see Bobby for quite a few months - contact with some people when you didn't own a car was limited.

The next occasion I got to spend time with him was on a 10-day trip to the North Coast of New South Wales and southern Queensland that same winter, when Bob Evans was shooting his movie The Young Wave Hunters.

Evo invited Bobby, Kevin Platt and me to go on the trip with him.

When Evo had told me that Bobby was coming with us I was completely stoked. I hadn't seen him in months.

We got on well together and it turned out to be one of the best trips up the coast I ever had.

The old Pacific Highway was a two-lane donkey track in those days. We had to cross two major rivers on punts that carried cars and their passengers - one at the Hastings River, south of Coffs Harbour and the other at the Clarence River, near Yamba.

Dewey Weber and Nat Young in Malibu. Contributed

Just before boarding the second punt we turned right, driving down the southern side of the mighty Clarence, exiting just before Yamba.

There were three kilometres of dirt to Angourie, then the road dissipated into sand dunes just past the dump.

We pushed Evo's new Holden station wagon through the dunes and continued on to what is now the Blue Pool car park.

Scrambling over the rocks past the old quarry, headed in the general direction of breaking waves, we were totally awestruck by the perfect little lines pouring into the Point.

We surfed it for two days, playing chasings on the beach and pulling the sand in around our chests to get warm before paddling back out again.

Bob said he used to come to the North Coast with his brother Dick and their dad. Dick was actually the first outsider to ride Angourie.

The local fishermen had long recognised the deep hole behind the rocks as one of the best spots for hooking up huge snapper.

Some more adventurous members of the Yamba Surf Club had paddled their toothpicks down there to ride a few waves on their knees - really only training for the club surfboard races.

In the local pub one afternoon, a fisherman turned Dick on to their secret spot.

The next day, he caught a 5kg fish and cooked it on the deserted beach for his family's lunch.

After the picnic, he bodysurfed the perfect little curls running around the Point for hours, all on his own. Naturally Dick told Bob, and Evo wrote a story for his magazine, Surfing World.

We were lucky to see Angourie at its pristine best - it would never be that way again.

Cover of Church of the Open Sky, by Nat Young. Contributed

Church of the Open Sky is a testament to his passion and knowledge of surfing and the personalities within it - a history told by one of the greatest elders. Written by Nat Young and published by Penguin Random House, the book is out now for $34.99.

A launch for Church of the Open Sky will be at Revival Yamba on Sunday at 5pm. For more, phone 66463454.