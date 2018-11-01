Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Coffs Hotel pictured in the 1970s.
The Coffs Hotel pictured in the 1970s. Tooth Co Archive
News

Histories of Coffs Coast pubs retold

Matt Deans
by
31st Oct 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIGHT throughout history the headlines of the day have been discussed at length in the bars of local pubs and hotels.

As the old joke goes some of the world's biggest problems have been solved and settled over a few quiet beers.

And then of course some of the greatest inventions and ideas throughout time have been scrawled on beer coasters during pub chats.

Hotels and pubs are a key part of Australia's cultural identity as community meeting places.

Coffs Harbour is no exception and has a deep connection with historical pubs and hotels, but most of this information was hard to find ... until now.

A project from the Australian National University Archives has brought the history of Coffs Harbour and surrounds online for the community.

The archives has a new online exhibition showcasing the history of Tooth and Company and the many hotels it owned and supplied throughout the state.

From Coffs Harbour, this includes:

 

The original Pier Hotel.
The original Pier Hotel. Tooth and Co.

 

The Seaview Tavern.
The Seaview Tavern. Tooth Co.

Woolgoolga

Coramba

 

The Imperial Hotel Sawtell 1930s.
The Imperial Hotel Sawtell 1930s. Tooth Co

Sawtell

Repton

 

The Raleigh Hotel.
The Raleigh Hotel. Tooth Co

Fernmount

Urunga

 

Dorrigo Hotel.
Dorrigo Hotel. Tooth Co

Dorrigo

Taylors Arm

Bowraville

 

The Golden Sands in 1924.
The Golden Sands in 1924. Tooth Co

Nambucca Heads

To enquire about the rights and usage of photographs, or for more information contact the ANU Archives at butlin.archives@anu.edu.au

coffs coast coffs harbour dorrigo history hotels nambucca heads pubs sawtell woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News IF YOU see a purple tie-dye shirt out and about today, chances are you're looking at an international volunteer helping make the Jacaranda Festival possible

    Less than 100 coastal emus left

    premium_icon Less than 100 coastal emus left

    Environment These emus are facing extinction

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News Shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight

    Local Partners