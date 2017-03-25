History on the line in Premier League decider

CRICKET GRAND FINAL: The last time Brothers played in a GDSC Premier League grand final, a fresh-faced Jake Kroehnert fielded in the match as 12th man.

Today, Kroehnert will captain his band of young talented cricketers in the decider for the first time as the club aims to kick off a new era of Brothers.

But first, they will have to overcome the might of Harwood, who are searching for their own slice of club history, aiming to clinch the silverware for the fourth consecutive season.

"It doesn't matter to us, whether this is the third, fourth or fifth time in a row, there is only one trophy in 2017 and that is what we want to win,” Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey said.

"We have got some new faces in the team, they haven't been here for the past three seasons, so it is all about rewarding the blokes who have put in this year with a trophy,” Ensbey said.

While Harwood finished the season on top of the Premier League table, and will carry three years of success into the clash, Ensbey said he did not see his side as "raging hot favourites” in the decider.

Harwood batsman Nathan Ensbey. Debrah Novak

Instead the Harwood side will be playing the underdog card, a position they excel at as the only Lower River side.

"I wouldn't say we thrive on being in that position, but it definitely gives the boys that little bit of extra motivation,” Ensbey said.

"It just puts that extra bit of spice into the clash.”

In an effort not to overawe his players, Ensbey has kept his training runs this week to a pretty simple formula, one that has worked for the Harwood side all season.

Harwood is not short on grand final experience in the ranks, which Brothers might be lacking, though they make up for it in other areas, said club president Tim Kinnane.

"We have a young up-and- coming side who have been together for a couple of years now and they are really developing nicely,” Kinnane said.

"With Zinga (Troy McLaren) and Mick Summers giving us a bit of experience at the top, it has balanced out well.

"It has been a long time between drinks for the club but we are hoping this grand final can be the signal for the start of the new Brothers era.”

The rain helped Brothers secure a berth in the decider after the prelim final was washed out last week, but Kinnane said the side - and every cricket fan in the Valley - was praying for the clouds to stay away from Ellem Oval this weekend.

"Harwood have shown this year that they are beatable, we just have to get a full match on the field,” he said.

"I think besides the weather the toss is crucial (today).”

Play begins at 12.30pm today and 10.30am tomorrow.