History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

DESPITE protests from some in the Maclean community, the old Water Board building 1 MacNaughton Place is set to go under the hammer on September 15.

LJ Hooker was successful in their tender bit to sell the property, and listing agent Travis McConnell said it was an exciting opportunity.

"All properties are exciting opportunities, but it's not every day there's an opportunity like this come up," he said.

"It's significant from the point of view of its size, there's 21 rooms all with air conditioning, so there's a lot that could be done with it, such as being used for office space or consolidated into two or three bigger spaces for a few businesses running together.

"It has got a lot of strings to its bow, which is why it would be hard to pinpoint exactly who will be attracted to it, but there's a lot that could be done with it so it's up to the imagination of the buyer."

As the site of the former Lower Clarence County Council building, this is the first time the building has been up for sale to the public.

In November 2015, Clarence Valley Council resolved to offer the property up for auction. A resolution was passed to adjust the boundary between the building in March 2016 for council to retain ownership of the land along the levee bank on the river side of the building. In January 2017, the re-classification of 1 MacNaughton Place from community to operational was finalised, clearing the way for the sale.

With the development of a riverside precinct in Maclean a priority for Clarence Valley Council, and the rejuvenation of McLachlan Park continuing, Mr McConnell said 1 MacNaughton Place was the perfect bookend to the ongoing development.

"It's situated right where the boardwalk is expected to start, which is a perfect location," he said.

"We don't want to pigeon-hole this property, we want people to look at it and see its potential. It's only been on the market for a couple of days. At the end of the day it's a significant piece for the Clarence Valley.

