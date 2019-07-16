HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

HOSPITAL: Robert Denne was in the Coffs Harbour Hospital for three days.

HOSPITAL: Robert Denne was in the Coffs Harbour Hospital for three days. Trevor Veale

A COFFS Harbour man has been left bed ridden after being struck by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway in the heart of town.

Robert Denne was out for drinks on a Saturday night last month but now his world has been flipped upside down.

Just after 1.15am on June 23, Mr Denne was heading home from a pub in town to get a taxi from the city centre mall.

Mr Denne said he approached the southern set of lights at the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and West High St.

He said the lights for the northbound traffic were red so he began to walk across the road before his night turned for the worst.

"All I heard was the engine rev up and next thing I know I'm on my backside on the highway," Mr Denne said.

"The truck hit me on the driver's side corner and took off. He didn't stop at all and just kept going.

"There was a guy here on holidays from the Gold Coast who got a description of the truck.

"Apparently the witness ran out to the median strip to tell the driver to stop. They said by the look on the driver's face he knew he had done something.

"There's a chance he may not have known he hit me, but I'm pretty sure he did."

As a result of the incident, Mr Denne received four fractures in his foot, stitches in his head and severe bruising over his legs and arms.

He was in hospital for four days and is still bedridden because of the foot injuries.

The 38-year-old said fact the driver didn't even stop still eats at him.

"That's the hardest part about it. The night it happened I was in shock but a few days later it was pretty hard to think about it. Sleeping wasn't easy.

"If the guy knew he hit me and kept going that's pretty ordinary."

Mr Denne started a pest control business with his family just over six months ago.

The business is now beginning to feel the pinch as a result of Mr Denne's inability to work.

"It's made it very hard. Being off work 6-8 weeks isn't ideal. Where in a position now where we could lose the business."

Having been bedridden for over three weeks, Mr Denne is still required to utilise a moon boot and crutches for another month before he returns for further x-rays and appointments.

"One of the fractures is really bad. I might get better news and can walk again but I'm not getting my hopes up."

Coffs-Clarence Police are currently investigating the incident, though Mr Denne is disappointed with how it's been handled so far.

"Ten days after the incident I had to ring them, they hadn't got in contact with me," he said.

"It could take ages to have anything done about it because they've classified it as a low priority case. I was hit by a truck, that seems a little more urgent. I think it's pretty ordinary."

NSW Police media have been contacted for comment.