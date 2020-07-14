Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

THE driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday can expect to receive a visit from Coffs/Clarence Police very soon.

At approximately 4.30pm on Saturday (July 11) the driver of a silver Nissan Pulsar failed to stop at the Skinner Street and Ryan Street round-a-bout.

"The Pulsar was travelling north on Rushforth Road toward the round-a-bout while a maroon Toyota Hilux was travelling westbound on Ryan Street," Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said.

"The Hilux was already in the round-a-bout when the Pulsar collided with it. However, the driver of the Pulsar did not stop and continued on."

Insp. Reid said there was impact damage to the rear passenger side but fortunately no one was injured.

"However, a witness saw the incident and grabbed the registration of the Pulsar," she said.

"The registration matches the description of the vehicle involved and police will follow up with the driver."